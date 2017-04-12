Former Eagles GM Tom Modrak Dies At 74

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles general manager Tom Modrak passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday at his home near St. Augustine, Florida.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Modrak,” Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement released by the team on Wednesday. “Tom was a well-respected executive throughout the league and we are thankful not only for the contributions he made to this organization, but also the impact he had on the entire football and scouting community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”
Modrak was the Eagles’ GM for three years from 1998-2001. Afterwards, he joined the Buffalo Bills as their vice president of college scouting until 2011. Modrak was elected to the Pro Football Hall Of Fame in 2014.
“Many of us in the scouting world owe Tom a huge debt of gratitude for helping us learn how to scout and evaluate players,” said Eagles senior football advisor Tom Donahoe. “I will always be grateful to Tom and his family for all their support and friendship. May he rest in peace.”
Mr. Modrak is survived by his wife, Sandy, as well as two daughters Stephanie Dougherty and Erin Koontz.