Zeoli Show Log 04.11.17

3pm- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg mistakenly referred to Lindsey Graham as one of the women of the Senate.
3:05pm- United Airlines faces harsh criticism over the way they handled a recent flight overbooking.
3:30pm- Inez Feltscher Stepman, Director of Education and Workforce Development Task Force for ALEC, calls in to discuss civil service reform.
4pm- Secretary of Defense General James Mattis held a press conference regarding U.S. action in Syria.
4:10pm- New York Times journalist David Brooks compares to Donald Trump’s action in Syria to “Finding Dory.”
4:20pm- According to a new poll, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is the least popular governor in the country.
4:25pm- While comparing Assad to Hitler, Press Secretary Sean Spicer incorrectly claimed that Germany didn’t use chemical weapons on civilians during WWII.
5:40pm- Chris Matthews rips Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner.
5:45pm- On MSNBC, Jason Johnson called Steve Bannon a bigot and a Neo-Nazi.