Zeoli Show Log 04.11.17

April 11, 2017 5:49 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Chris Matthews, David Brooks, Donald Trump, Inez Feltscher Stepman, Jared Kushner, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sean Spicer, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Steve Bannon, United Airlines

3pm- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg mistakenly referred to Lindsey Graham as one of the women of the Senate.

3:05pm- United Airlines faces harsh criticism over the way they handled a recent flight overbooking. 

3:30pm- Inez Feltscher Stepman, Director of Education and Workforce Development Task Force for ALEC, calls in to discuss civil service reform.

4pm- Secretary of Defense General James Mattis held a press conference regarding U.S. action in Syria. 

4:10pm- New York Times journalist David Brooks compares to Donald Trump’s action in Syria to “Finding Dory.”

4:20pm- According to a new poll, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is the least popular governor in the country. 

4:25pm- While comparing Assad to Hitler, Press Secretary Sean Spicer incorrectly claimed that Germany didn’t use chemical weapons on civilians during WWII. 

5:40pm- Chris Matthews rips Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner. 

5:45pm- On MSNBC, Jason Johnson called Steve Bannon a bigot and a Neo-Nazi. 

