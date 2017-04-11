Wawa Celebrates 53 Years With FREE Coffee of Any Size

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Get ready to celebrate 53 years of Wawa with a FREE coffee this week.
The company says they will be giving away free cups of any size all day long on “Wawa Day,” Thursday, April 13.
“Wawa Day provides us with a chance to connect with and honor the millions of customers we’ve served over the past 53 years who have been so integral to Wawa’s growth over that time,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO. “At Wawa, we exist to go beyond filling customer orders to fulfilling the lives that we touch every day. Our core purpose is exemplified through the commitment of The Wawa Foundation to give back to the communities we serve, as well as through the dedication of the thousands of Wawa associates who make our stores such special places. It’s always exciting to celebrate our customers, associates and communities by giving away one of our most beloved products, Wawa coffee!”
In 1964 Wawa entered the retail business and opened its first convenience store.
Wawa says they plan to giveaway 2 million frees cups of joe this week—the most given away to date.