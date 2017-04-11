⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole Closes 17th St. from Walnut to Locust  | Real-Time Traffic 

United CEO Apologizes For ‘Truly Horrific’ Passenger Incident

April 11, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: United

By Jon Ostrower

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz apologized for the forcible removal of a paying passenger from one of its flights and called the episode “truly horrific.”

Aviation Attorney Believes United Airlines Violated Its Own Contract

Munoz pledged a full review by April 30 “to fix what’s broken so this never happens again.”

“I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right,” Munoz said in a statement on Tuesday. “I promise you we will do better.”

It was his third attempt to quell growing outrage after a passenger was removed, bloodied and screaming, from a flight that was to take off from Chicago for Louisville, Kentucky. United wanted to give seats to commuting crew members.

Video Of Passenger Getting Dragged Off United Flight Sparks Uproar 

In his first statement, Munoz apologized for “having to re-accommodate these customers.” In his second statement, he described the
passenger as “disruptive and belligerent.”

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia