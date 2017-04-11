⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: 17th St. from Walnut to Locust Closed  | Real-Time Traffic |

The Dom Giordano Show: Todd Herremans, Mike DiCroce and Bob Vila | April 11

April 11, 2017 11:58 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-United Airlines dragging a passenger off one its planes in Chicago.

9:05-Jimmy Kimmel provides a new commercial for United.

9:35-Former Eagles lineman, Todd Herremans joined discussing the use of medical marijuana in the NFL.

10:00-Attorney Mike DiCroce joined discussing the case for Adam Cunard to play for his local high school despite being homeschooled.

10:35-Haters of cargo shorts. 

10:45-Senator Bob Casey Jr. vowing to continue war on coal.

11:00-Home improvement expert, Bob Vila, joined discussing pest management and spring home improvement.

11:10-Continued discussion on the United airlines passenger.

11:35-President Putin claiming the U.S. plans to bomb the Syrian capital.

