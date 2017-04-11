The Dom Giordano Show: Todd Herremans, Mike DiCroce and Bob Vila | April 11

9:00-United Airlines dragging a passenger off one its planes in Chicago.
9:05-Jimmy Kimmel provides a new commercial for United.
9:35-Former Eagles lineman, Todd Herremans joined discussing the use of medical marijuana in the NFL.
10:00-Attorney Mike DiCroce joined discussing the case for Adam Cunard to play for his local high school despite being homeschooled.
10:35-Haters of cargo shorts.
10:45-Senator Bob Casey Jr. vowing to continue war on coal.
11:00-Home improvement expert, Bob Vila, joined discussing pest management and spring home improvement.
11:10-Continued discussion on the United airlines passenger.
11:35-President Putin claiming the U.S. plans to bomb the Syrian capital.