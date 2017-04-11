Summer-Like Temps Brought Everyone Out In Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For many of the people who have been trapped between home and work barely getting a chance to take in the sun, they are hoping Tuesday was the start of warmer things to come.

“This weather just puts you in a great mood just to be out, the last few months have been pretty crappy,” said one women.

“It’s so refreshing. It’s really really refreshing, said another women. “I had to leave my jacket at work, because this morning was a little chilly and now its 80 degrees out, It’s really nice to have this weather. “

For center city dwellers and workers, Rittenhouse Square offered the perfect setting for what some are calling the perfect day.

“I like that there’s a lot of people around, it is a nice reprieve from the city but it is still in the city so you’re not just isolated away,” said one man enjoying the park.

Another women added, “This is something I love about Rittenhouse, there are always people, especially once the weather’s nice.”

Tuesday, Rittenhouse square was a hub activity, with people walking, lounging, playing and doing an array of other activities.