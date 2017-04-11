⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: 17th St. from Walnut to Locust Closed  | Real-Time Traffic |

Researchers Link Emotional Centers Of The Brain To Decision Making

April 11, 2017 8:25 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Emotional decisions are very difficult to make, and they often take a great deal of energy.

We know that the brain handles these decisions quite efficiently, but there are specific emotional processing areas of the brain which are triggered when a person faces decisions like this.

Research has shown that the amygdala and the orbital frontal cortex are both emotional processing areas of the brain.

These areas become more active when the brain has trouble with decision-making, especially during a tough decision.

Not surprisingly, people who damage the areas of the brain have more trouble making tough decisions.

More from Dr. Brian McDonough
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia