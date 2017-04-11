Researchers Link Emotional Centers Of The Brain To Decision Making

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Emotional decisions are very difficult to make, and they often take a great deal of energy.
We know that the brain handles these decisions quite efficiently, but there are specific emotional processing areas of the brain which are triggered when a person faces decisions like this.
Research has shown that the amygdala and the orbital frontal cortex are both emotional processing areas of the brain.
These areas become more active when the brain has trouble with decision-making, especially during a tough decision.
Not surprisingly, people who damage the areas of the brain have more trouble making tough decisions.