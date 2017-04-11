Report: Ben Simmons To Have Scan On Right Foot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons will have another bone scan on his right foot on Tuesday, according to 94WIP’s Howard Eskin.
Hopefully, it’s the final one.
The Sixers could announce Simmons’ foot is fully healed and he’s ready to begin playing basketball.
“If they say anything,” Eskin joked.
Simmons, who turns 21 in July, was the Sixers’ first overall pick last season. He missed the entire 2016-17 campaign after suffering a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot on September 30th, just before the start of the preseason.