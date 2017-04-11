PPA Suspending Mobile Payment App

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Parking Authority announced it is suspending its mobile payment app.
The suspension begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
The mobile payment app, meterUp, powered by Pango, is being suspended due to “financial problems being experienced by its service provider, Pango US,” according to PPA Executive Director Clarena Toslon.
The PPA says cash, coins and credit cards are accepted at all parking kiosks.
According to the PPA, Pango said it is experiencing revenue shortfalls and is unable to pay its contractors, including its credit card processor.
The PPA says it will release a new Request for Proposals this week, however the selection and implementation process may take a number of months to complete.
The PPA says it first partnered with Pango USA to launch the app in November of 2015. The company was sold less than a year later, and the new owners have been trying to maintain meterUp without interruption, but those efforts were unsuccessful.
“I want to apologize for any disruption in this convenient service. I anticipate that we will have a new company with adequate resources and history of success to provide stable service this summer,” said Tolson.