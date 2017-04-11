NJ Officials Probing Death Of Man Who Died In Police Custody 

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say they are investigating what led to the death of a man who died in state police custody after he was arrested on a drug charge.
New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino said in a statement on Tuesday that his office’s shooting response team is looking into the death of 39-year-old Marshall Zamor, of Sicklerville.
Porrino says Zamor died while in New Jersey State Police custody after he was stopped on the Atlantic City Expressway on March 29 and charged with marijuana possession.
Porrino says police noticed Zamor placed a white rocklike substance in his mouth while in custody and that officers tried to remove it. Zamor lost consciousness before being declared pronounced dead at Atlantic City Medical Center.
Toxicology tests and an autopsy are not finalized. The investigation is continuing.
