Oprah Winfrey To Visit ‘The Talk’ For The First Time, Monday, April 17

April 11, 2017 9:39 AM

Esteemed broadcaster, producer, actress and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey will sit down for the entire show with hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood on THE TALK, Monday, April 17 (2:00-3:00 PM, ET/1:00-2:00 PM, PT/CT) on the CBS Television Network.

During her first visit to the show, Winfrey will discuss her new HBO film, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.” The film is told through the eyes of Deborah Lacks (played by Winfrey) who learns about the mother she never knew, Henrietta Lacks, and how the unauthorized harvesting of her mother’s cancerous cells in 1951 led to unprecedented medical breakthroughs that changed the face of medicine forever.

Also, she will talk about her new role as a special correspondent on the #1 news broadcast on television, 60 MINUTES, on CBS and share intimate stories from behind the scenes of her award-winning talk show of 25 years, “The Oprah Winfrey Show.

