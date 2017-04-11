Nearly 100 Non Profit Organizations Took Part In Eagles 4th Annual Care Summit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles hosted it’s 4th annual Care Summit Tuesday where nearly 100 non profit organizations spent the day learning how to strengthen their outreach efforts.

Participants learned about a number of things including fundraising, the best social media practices, marketing your brand and booking sports players for your organization.

AAA Study Finds Millions Of Drives Struggle To Budget Vehicle Repair

Julie Hershey is the Director of Community Relations for the Philadelphia Eagles. She says its an opportunity to bring in non profits for free day of staff development.

“And teach them a little bit about how they can do some of the basics just a little bit better so they can be their best selves,” said Hershey.

ALSO READ: PPA Suspending Mobile Payment App

Katie Feeney is the Development Director at Rock To The Future, an organization that works with at risk and undeserved Philadelphia youth using music education to help kids prepare for various stages of life. She says the non profit has been an Eagles care partner for two years and the benefits are numerous.

“We had two players come out, it was Rodney McLeod and Connor Barwin. They actually learned from the students how to play the instruments the students play,” said Feeney. “It was really exciting because you know what you saw it first Rodney was getting frustrated he was tapping his toe and said this is hard man I can’t get it and you have this teenager saying you know keep working hard Rodney you’ll pick it up.”

Core to the the Eagles charitable mission is the belief that strong non profits build strong communities.