Former Montco Lawyer Accused Of Stealing Over $100K From Clients With Special Needs

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A former attorney in Montgomery County is facing dozens of charges on allegations he stole from trust funds set up for people with special needs.

Forty-five-year-old Patrick Bradley, of Collegeville, is accused of stealing $116,340 from trust accounts that were supposed to be for five clients with special needs.

He is accused of taking an additional $30,000 from seven other clients, money that was supposed to be for legal work associated with orders and guardianships for families with a special needs member.

Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele says, “He took advantage of some good people who were trying to take care of loved ones by establishing trusts for their ongoing care.”

Pennsylvania’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel suspended Bradley’s law license in August 2015, but charging documents allege Bradley continued to practice without a license for a year before he was disbarred and the Montgomery County DA’s office was brought in.

Steele says Bradley used the money for mortgage payments, movie tickets, restaurant meals, sporting goods and other personal items.

He is facing a long list of charges including more than two dozen felony counts.

He is free on $250,000 unsecured bail with a preliminary hearing set for May 2nd.