Lt. Gov Stack Under Investigation For ‘Staffing Issues’

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — Lt. Governor Mike Stack’s office confirms he’s being investigated for what it calls “staffing issues.”
In a statement released to the press, Lt. Governor Mike Stack’s office has confirmed that it has received a letter from the state Inspector General’s Office regarding “staffing issues,” but otherwise had no details or comment about the investigation.
There has been no other official comment on the probe, but two news organizations reported Monday that the investigation was ordered by Governor Wolf. The report claims that the probe involved possible abusive treatment of Stack’s security detail and other staffers.
Like Wolf, Stack is a former state senator from Philadelphia and is a Democrat, but Wolf did not choose Stack as his running mate since party nominees for lieutenant governor are chosen in primary elections.
The lieutenant governor’s official residence is on the grounds of Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, northeast of Harrisburg.