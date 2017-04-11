Long Delayed Trial In Death Of 3-Year-Old Toddler Could Begin Next Week

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — A Camden County Superior Court judge is scheduled to hold a pre-trial motion hearing Wednesday that could lead to jury selection next week in the murder trial of a 23-year-old Haddon Township man.

David “D.J.” Creato is charged with murder and child endangerment stemming from the October 2015 death of his 3 month old son Brendan. The elder Creato was arrested three months after the child’s body was found along the Cooper River about a half mile away from the apartment where they lived.

An autopsy on the toddler did not produce an exact cause of death, and defense attorney Richard Fuschino has hired a forensic expert expected to poke holes in the official investigation.

Judge John Kelley could decide Wednesday on a state motion to take the jury to the scene where the body was found, rather than depend on photographs and testimony alone.

The case is also complicated o a number of fronts.

There were no witnesses to the incident. There is also no DNA evidence definitively linking Creato to the death of his son.

And there’s also the matter of a former girlfriend with whom Creato traded hundreds of e-mails, some of which are said to suggest he was trying desperately to continue their relationship. But the girl was out of the area attending college at the time of Brendan’s death and has not been charged in this case.