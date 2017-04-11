Judge Gives New Order, DA Seth Williams Could Face Jury Next Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s top law official could face a jury sooner rather than later.
Last month, District Attorney Seth Williams was indicted on federal corruption charges.
On Tuesday afternoon, a federal judge denied requests for a time extension.
In a motion filed last week, prosecutors said they needed more time to sift through all the evidence against Seth Williams, including his three email accounts.
Judge Paul Diamond denied their request and ordered them to provide a list of evidence and witnesses they will use to the defense by the end of next week.
Diamond dismissed the prosecution’s claim that the case was complex, saying charges against Williams were based on only three alleged schemes.
“Nothing compelled the government to charge the defendant before it had completed the investigation,” Diamond says. “I am hard pressed to think of a case where the public’s right is more pressing than it is here.”
Williams’ defense team may file a motion for more time, but the trial could begin as soon as the end of May.