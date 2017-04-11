Harry Potter-Themed Event Coming To Philly, South Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Harry Potter fans it’s time to party – PotterCon is coming to town!
So, dig your dusty old robes out of storage, accio your friends and get ready to throw back some Butterbeers with other magic-loving adults.
According to the PotterCon website, the event is an official day-drinking and mingling destination for witches, wizards, squibs and magical creatures alike.
The touring event for adults ages 21 and up, will have a sorting ceremony, a costume contest, an in memoriam moment for the Harry Potter characters no longer with us, trivia, a photo booth, and a house cup.
Event organizers say the day promises to be 4,224 pages worth of fun, until the very end.
PotterCon will make a stop in Philly on May 14 and in Asbury Park, New Jersey on June 10.
Tickets are $16 and are available through Ticketmaster.
PotterCon is not affiliated with the Harry Potter books or movies.