Adults Take Part In Easter Egg Hunt In Center City

April 11, 2017 11:36 AM By Dan Wing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While most of the egg hunts this time of year are aimed at kids, one held in Center City Tuesday morning was designed more for adults.

With several different rounds of egg hunts, Keller’s Creamery placed candies and coupons for their goods inside about 1,000 eggs which were placed throughout the grass at Dilworth Plaza.

Fifty of the eggs contained a “grand prize” of a $100 gift card for Easter groceries.

Nathaniel Renteria is a Keller’s spokesman, and he says those gift cards have made a big difference for some.

“So many people that were so appreciative. There was one woman who was talking about she just had a family member who had just gotten sick and that this was going to help buy some groceries for the weekend. So we’re glad we can help out, help those families, as well as help anybody else get some happiness, even if they didn’t get a gift card.”

The egg hunt ran from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

It was the first time the event was held, but Renteria says Keller’s will most likely look into doing it again next year.

