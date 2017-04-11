⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole Closes 17th St. from Walnut to Locust  | Real-Time Traffic 

Child Support Deadbeats Rounded Up In NJ

April 11, 2017 1:10 PM By David Madden
Filed Under: Child Support, David Madden, New Jersey

WOODBURY, NJ (CBS) — It happens twice a year. New Jersey targets parents across the state who are behind in child support payments.

The latest raids were conducted last week.

In the case of Gloucester County, sheriff’s deputies teamed up with local police and the county prosecutor on the three-day sweep that hit towns in and out of the county, according to Gloucester County Undersheriff Andre Bay.

“We had 83 physical arrests but total warrants executed were 157,” county Undersheriff Andre Bay told KYW Newsradio. “A lot of those people walked in afterwards and turned themselves into probation with some money.”

The roundup netted just under $26,000 from deadbeat parents. But in many cases payment arrangements were made.

“Some folks may be working and if we were to lock them up and say pay the full amount, now they lose their job and they have no means to pay anything,” Bay added.

But more than 100 others eluded authorities this time around. Bay says that’s OK, because they’ll keep looking.

Statewide figures were not immediately available.

