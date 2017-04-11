Christie Calls For Halt To Airline ‘Bumping’ Regulations

April 11, 2017 10:09 PM
Filed Under: Chris Christ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has asked the Trump administration to suspend regulations that allow airlines to overbook flights.

Christie, a Republican, sent a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Tuesday, citing a passenger who was dragged off a United Express flight in Chicago on Sunday.

Aviation Attorney Believes United Airlines Violated Its Own Contract

Christie called the practice of “bumping” passengers off flights “unconscionable.”

United is a dominant carrier at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport.

Chris Christie Look-A-Likes Attend Mets-Phillies At CBP

A message left with Chao’s office was not immediately returned.

A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was “troubling” to watch video that spread across social media of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flight.

But White House press secretary Sean Spicer says it’s unlikely the federal government will launch a separate investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia