Christie Calls For Halt To Airline ‘Bumping’ Regulations

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has asked the Trump administration to suspend regulations that allow airlines to overbook flights.
Christie, a Republican, sent a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Tuesday, citing a passenger who was dragged off a United Express flight in Chicago on Sunday.
Aviation Attorney Believes United Airlines Violated Its Own Contract
Christie called the practice of “bumping” passengers off flights “unconscionable.”
United is a dominant carrier at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport.
Chris Christie Look-A-Likes Attend Mets-Phillies At CBP
A message left with Chao’s office was not immediately returned.
A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was “troubling” to watch video that spread across social media of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flight.
But White House press secretary Sean Spicer says it’s unlikely the federal government will launch a separate investigation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.