Allen Iverson Says Russell Westbrook Is Player Most Like Him

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Allen Iverson revealed the player who most resembles him today.
“When it come to heart, that’s a no brainer,” Iverson said in a video with Complex. “It’s [Russell] Westbrook.”
Westbrook, who set an NBA record on Sunday tallying his 42nd triple double, is known for his ferociousness and killer instinct on the court, like AI.
Allen Iverson also revealed his favorite sneaker growing up
“My favorite when I was young, I was going to a national tournament — 13 and under AAU,” Iverson said in the YouTube video.
“My mom got me the Nike Revolutions. I was wearing like a seven or something like that, and they only had an eight and a half. I still wore them, that’s how bad I wanted them.”