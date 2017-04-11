AAA Study Finds Millions Of Drives Struggle To Budget Vehicle Repair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The sticker shock that often comes with vehicle repair is that it is too much to afford for many Americans. That’s the upshot of a new AAA survey.
The study found that an estimated 64 million drivers have to cover their repair bills with credit cards because they don’t have the cash on hand.
AAA’s Kathleen Miller says vehicle maintenance is something we should factor into our budgets.
“Putting aside maybe $50 a month could be a start to that type of savings because we’re looking at the average repair bill being between $500 and $600 dollars,” she said. “And so putting away $50 a month would help you cover that.”
Also, sticking to a rigid maintenance schedule will save you the whopping cost of a roadside breakdown and repair job.
The study finds that about a third of U.S. drivers put off recommended vehicle maintenance.