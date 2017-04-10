Zeoli Show Log 04.10.17

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

April 10, 2017 4:08 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- Justice Anthony Kennedy swore in Neil Gorsuch as the 113th United States Supreme Court justice.

3:10pm- While on Face the Nation, Sen. John McCain suggested that the U.S. needs to fight both Assad and ISIS in Syria.

3:15pm- Will President Trump’s airstrike in Syria deter North Korea from its own acts of aggression?

3:25pm- United Airlines is facing major criticism after overbooking a flight and forcibly dragging a passenger off of the plane.

4pm- Sen. Rand Paul says there are only a few Senators left who believe in the Constitution.

4:05pm- Sen. Lindsey Graham believes that there needs to be 5,000 to 6,000 troops on the ground in Syria in an effort to fight ISIS and over throw Assad. 

