Tim Jernigan: ‘I’m Gonna Be Hard To Block’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tim “not Timmy” Jernigan is bringing a lot of confidence with him to Philadelphia.

Last week, the Eagles acquired the fourth-year defensive tackle from the Baltimore Ravens, who says he prefers Tim over Timmy, but “it’s not a big deal.”

Either way Jernigan, who will turn 25 in September, is entering his first year in Philadelphia and the final-year of his rookie contract.

“I have confidence in myself,” Jernigan told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday. “I know that I train the right way, I prepare the right way and I’m focused. I know that I’m gonna be hard to be block and just us as a unit, with those guys that I have beside me, I know that those guys are special. When we’re on the same page, I think that we’re gonna be a special group and I think everything is going to work out for me.”

Jernigan had 5.0 sacks and 31 combined tackles for Baltimore last season and admits he was caught off guard a bit by the trade. However, he’s excited to get to play alongside guys like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham under Jim Schwartz.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise,” Jernigan said of the trade. “At the end of the day, I really think that things will work out in the end for me and I think they’ll work out for Baltimore in the end. I know that they have a plan and I thank God just put me in the best situation. I know that this will be a great fit for me and I just can’t wait to get ready and go out there to everyone else that the Eagles made the right decision.”