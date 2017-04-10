Steve Mason Puts One Final Smile On 5-Year-Old’s Face

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In what very well could have been his final game as a Philadelphia Flyer, Steve Mason kept it classy.

The 28-year-old goaltender, who is set to become an unrestricted free-agent, did not play in Sunday’s finale (a 4-3 shootout loss) of the Flyers’ disappointing 2016-17 season.

Still, he managed to make the night of five-year-old Brian Heim who was sitting rinkside, by giving him a signed goalie stick.

(Photo credit: Brian Heim)

Heim plays for Ed Snider’s Youth Hockey foundation. His father told CBSPhilly.com that Brian “wants to be a goalie like Mase,” his favorite player on the Flyers.

All of this was made possible by the couple sitting behind Heim and his father in section 124, row 4. When hearing Mason was Heim’s favorite player, the couple alerted the usher who contacted the Flyers.

Heim also received a stick from Travis Konecny and a puck from head coach Dave Hakstol.

