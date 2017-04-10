Spring Beak Camp Lets Children Stay Active While Joining The Circus In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—At the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, children are turning themselves upside down by learning new circus skills.
The full-day circus camp challenges children to make new friends, work together, explore their creativity, stay active and build self-confidence.
“Spring break is the perfect time to challenge your children with the right balance of creativity, skill building and enjoyment,” said Executive Director/Founder Shana Kennedy. “While balancing, climbing, and tumbling, children will build strength and flexibility, while also increasing their confidence.”
“Circus Camp is a unique and affordable option for families that can’t get away for vacation together – and for working parents who need an all-day option for their kids,” added Kennedy.
Lessons include trapeze, rope, feather balancing, juggling, spinning, tightwire, rolling globe and acrobatics.
Spring Break Circus Camp runs daily from Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
