Chief: 2 Adults Dead In School Shooting In San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (CBS/AP) —An apparent murder-suicide inside an elementary school classroom in San Bernardino left two adults dead, including a teacher, and two students wounded, police and school officials said.

Investigators believe “the suspect is down” and there is no further threat to North Park School, Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter.

There are two wounded, possible students. Taken to local hospitals, condition unknown — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there’s no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

The school has been placed on lockdown, according to CBS Los Angeles, and students are being transported to Cajon High School for safety.

Aerial footage showed students gathered on a field and a blacktop basketball court inside the fenced-in grounds of the campus as school buses lined up.

Frantic parents ran up a sidewalk looking for information about their children but were not able to learn immediately what happened at the school. Several parents interviewed on TV said their children were too young to carry mobile phones, so they had not been able to contact them to see if they were safe.

The city of 216,000 was the site of the December 2015 terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded 22 others at a meeting of San Bernardino County employees. Husband-and-wife shooters Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were killed in a gunbattle with authorities later that day.

The city is known for its high rates of violent crime, especially homicides, and has struggled to emerge from bankruptcy.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)