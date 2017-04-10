Retired Police Captain To Be Honored For His Work In Helping Victims Of Sexual Assault

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month — and on Tuesday night there will be a fundraiser for the city’s top sexual assault victim advocacy group, Women Organized Against Rape. They will honor a long-time retired Philadelphia police captain who they say has been instrumental in fighting sex crimes.

Retired Police Captain John Darby led Philadelphia’s Special Victims Unit for 14 years and has investigated hundreds of rape and sexual assault cases.

“The youngest victim during my tenure was under the age of 2 years old,” he said. “The oldest victim was well over 80 years old.”

Now Darby is being recognized for his work by receiving WOAR’s first ever Humanitarian Award.

“From the viewpoint of law enforcement, our goal obviously is to identify, apprehend and successfully prosecute,” Darby said.

Darby says success they have had in the criminal justice process was because of their partnership with non-profit group, which is centered around supporting a sexual assault victim from the moment police are called.

“A supported and empowered victim, a strong victim, is obviously going to help law enforcement to a favorable outcome or prosecution of the offender,” Darby said.

He says getting offender’s off the street would not be possible without the organization’s assistance.

“They do play a critical role,” he said.