Over 1,000 Airport Workers Push For Contract After Unionization Vote

April 10, 2017 10:13 AM By Mark Abrams
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than a thousand workers at Philadelphia International Airport voted overwhelmingly last week to unionize.

Now comes the hard part.

Gabe Morgan, vice president of 32 BJ of the Service Employees International Union, says the first step is a big one…getting a contract.

“We’re going to bring 1,400 workers together who work for multiple, different contractors. We’re going to sit down with all those contractors at the airport. And, we’re going to try and negotiate an agreement that raises standards for all contracted workers at the airport.”

Morgan says the new union members are looking for wage increases, better benefits and improved working conditions.

He says the union will represent a host of job classifications ranging from wheel chair attendants to sky caps.

