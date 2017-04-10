News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 10

April 10, 2017 8:43 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris reviewed the Phillies 12 run first inning on Saturday Night. Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of both Bill O’Reilly and Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live and a 60 Minutes piece of our addiction to cell phones. He spoke with  Carrie Severino from the Judicial Crisis Network about the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and Ike Reese from 94 WIP about the weekend in sports, including Sergio Garcia’s playoff win at The Masters.

6:00 The Phillies had a great weekend, beating the Washington Nationals twice and scoring 12 runs in the first inning on Saturday night.

6:19 Alec Baldwin portrayed both Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly in a sketch on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

6:35 What’s Trending: Carter Wilkerson, Janet Jackson, Boss Baby

6:50 60 Minutes: Hooked on phones.

7:00 Congresswoman Tusli Gabbard spoke out in opposition to the missile strikes in Syria, while former Secretary of State John Kerry supported it.

7:20 Chris speaks with Carrie Severino from the Judicial Crisis Network about the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

7:50 A doctor was forcibly removed from a United flight for refusing to give up his seat.

8:00 Chris talks with Ike Reese from 94 WIP about the Phillies 12 run inning and Sergio Garcia’s playoff win at The Masters.

8:24 Philly.com: In Kellyanne Conway’s blueberry country, some are grumbling about Trump.

8:35 What’s Trending: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rick Wakeman, Kylie Jenner, Bradley and Irina

