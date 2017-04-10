Man Jumps Into Freezing Pond To Save Dog

ALBERTA, Canada (CBS) — A dog owner in Canada risked hypothermia to save his best friend.
A news crew working on a story caught Duncan McIver jumping into a freezing pond in St. Albert, Canada after his dog Cosmo fell into the ice.
The reporter called 911 for help.
“How are you doing? How is your dog doing?” asked the reporter.
“I think he is OK. I’ll take him home,” said McIver.
Both McIver and Cosmo made it back safely.
Ironically, the reporter was out there covering the dangers of thin ice.