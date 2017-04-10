LeSean McCoy Calls Kiko Alonso A Bum On Instagram

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LeSean McCoy and Kiko Alonso will be linked forever, whether they like it or not.

On Monday, Alonso posted a photo of himself upending McCoy on Instagram.

El Blankito ojos claros #ozuna #futbolamericano #miamidolphins #yatusabes A post shared by Kiko Alonso (@elbravo_47) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

McCoy took exception to the photo, commenting on it twice from his official account, according to ESPN.com:

“boy ya dad wish u was as good as me… n ya new contract garbage lol my 2011 money….” “take me off ya page u BUM.”

Before the start of the 2015 NFL season, ex-Eagles head coach Chip Kelly controversially traded McCoy for Alonso. After a injury-riddled 2015 season with the Eagles followed by the firing of Kelly, Alonso was traded to the Dolphins where he excelled last season earning himself a brand new contract extension a few weeks ago (the one McCoy criticized in his comments).

McCoy rushed for 895 yards and three scores in 12 games in 2015, his first with the Bills. Last season, he had much more success, totaling 1,267 rushing yards and 13 TD’s in 15 games.