Fairmount Bar Serves Up Traditional Passover Seder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some Jewish people in the region celebrated the first night of Passover Monday with a seder at home. Others observed the holiday at a historic bar in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood.

Known for craft beer and fine wine, the London Grill on Fairmount Avenue added Manischewitz Martinis to the mix, plus everything you’d see at a traditional Passover dinner.

“We have a multi course meal for everybody,” explains co-owner Terry McNally, “and everybody gets a seder plate.”

She says everyone there goes about their holiday meal in a different way.

“We have families, they bring their own Haggadahs, they do their own service, or I provide Haggadahs. Some people just come to eat.”

The main menu includes brisket, lamb shank and salmon among other items.

Before that’s served…

“So far we’ve eaten matzo, we’ve eaten gefilte fish and now we’re about to have our matzo ball soup,” says Jonathan Goldman. “I love it!”

He and his family made a last minute decision to have Passover dinner at London Grill.

“As long as you’re together as a family it doesn’t matter where you are, that’s the most important thing.”

All throughout the bar and dining room are frog statues and stickers representing one of the ten plagues.

London Grill offers Passover dinner during the second night, as well.