Eagles 2017 Preseason Schedule Is Set

April 10, 2017 5:15 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Eagles fans mark your calendars–the 2017 preseason schedule is in.

The Birds will be heading to Lambeau Field for a preseason matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

During Week 2, the Eagles will come back home to host LeSean McCoy and the Buffalo Bills.

For the first time since the 1990 season, the Eagles host the Miami Dolphins in a preseason contest during Week 3.

And for Week 4, the Eagles head to north to take on the New York Jets.

The Eagles finished last year’s preseason schedule with a 4-0 record before riding that success to three-straight regular season victories.

2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

WEEK 1: at Green Bay Packers

WEEK 2 Buffalo Bills

WEEK 3: Miami Dolphins

WEEK 4: at New York Jets

