Digital Spring Cleaning: Facebook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re like most people on Facebook, you spend about 35 minutes every day on the social network. So, maybe now is a good time for a spring cleaning of your account.

“We can’t help you mop your floors,” said Facebook spokesman and Northeast Philly native Sona Iliffe-Moon, “but we can help you get organized for your home and online life.”

Facebook rolled out “Privacy Checkup” a few years ago, but Iliffe-Moon says spring is a good time to revisit the feature.

“Essentially what is does is walk you through three quick steps to help make sure you’re sharing with the right people,” she said. “You can review and adjust the privacy of your posts, the apps you see and key information you shared in your profile.”

You can find it in “privacy shortcuts” on either your desktop or mobile.

And once you’ve cleaned out your closet and cabinets, you can look online to find a new home for the items you’ve outgrown or no longer need.

“It may be surprising to turn online to tidy up off line but its pretty easy and fast. Facebook Marketplace is a new place to buy and sell items locally through Facebook,” Iliffe-Moon said. “We’re seeing millions of people browsing, buying and selling on marketplace each month for everything from collectible sneakers to bicycles within their community. It’s a really great way to declutter your physical space.”

You can find the marketplace icon at the bottom of your Facebook app. It’s a little shop.