DelVal’s Kyle Wenger A Star On The Diamond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the area’s most productive collegiate players is winding down his career.

Division III Delaware Valley University senior outfielder Kyle Wenger has done nothing but hit since arriving in Doylestown and it’s a ride he has thoroughly enjoyed.

“It’s been a great four years at DelVal,” Wenger tells KYW Newsradio. “Really been a blessing. Just enjoying every minute of it, really.”

Listen to the entire interview with DelVal outfielder Kyle Wenger

A Souderton High School product, Wenger says he was recruited pretty hard to play football coming out of high school, but DelVal was really the only school to make a run at him to play baseball. Wenger was looking to stay on the diamond, making the Aggies a natural fit. Safe to say, it’s been a big win for everyone involved. Wenger, a left-handed hitter, is batting .380 this season through 16 games, with 17 runs scored, 13 runs batted in, seven stolen bases, four doubles, two triples and two home runs.

For his DelVal career, Wenger is hitting .444 (currently second best in DelVal history, just .001 behind the all-time leader) and he ranks in the top ten all-time in DelVal history in steals (3rd), hits (10th), RBI (10th), doubles (6th), triples (3rd) and home runs (tied for 7th). The numbers are impressive, but Wenger says he hasn’t really taken stock of the stat line he’s put together.

“I’d say that’s something that happens once (my career) is all over,” Wenger says. “I’ve taken a look at the record book a little bit, I honestly don’t really know where I stand in it at all. But that’s probably something once it’s all over I’ll look at. But it’s nice to be able to make a positive impact on the program that way.”

While success has been consistent, Wenger says his hitting style has changed during his four years with the Aggies.

“I was a leadoff hitter in high school, so earlier on in my (college) career I’d be patient at the plate, I’d work the count,” he says. “But as years went on here, the pitchers started to know how I went about it at the plate, so past two or three years, I started just looking fastball first pitch, really attacking the zone early. So I’m really just a first-pitch hitter, kind of. Just aggressive at the plate. Try not to get it to two strikes anymore, because they’ll come after me with junk later on in the counts.”

Wenger’s time with the Aggies is almost up, but he is hoping his success in Doylestown will lead to a career in pro ball.

“That’s always been a dream of mine to go beyond college-level and high school-level and play as long as I can, really,” he says.

Wenger and the 9-7 Aggies return to the diamond on Tuesday afternoon with a road game against Manhattanville College in Purchase, New York.

You can follow Matt on Twitter @Mattleonkyw.