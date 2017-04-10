BREAKING: Police: 2 Dead, 2 Wounded In Shooting At San Bernardino School

Crash On I-476 SB Shuts Down All Lanes In Delco

April 10, 2017 3:12 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident on I-476 southbound in Delaware County has shut down all southbound lanes.

Chopper 3 is over the scene of the crash near milemarker 4 approaching Media/Swarthmore.

Authorities say there were multiple vehicles involved in the accident.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday.

State police are investigating what caused the crash.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for the latest on this developing story. 

 

