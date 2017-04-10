Crash On I-476 SB Shuts Down All Lanes In Delco

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident on I-476 southbound in Delaware County has shut down all southbound lanes.
Chopper 3 is over the scene of the crash near milemarker 4 approaching Media/Swarthmore.
Rescue helicopter getting ready to take off from accident scene on 476 SB after Rt. 1 @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/G9EdCXLSMF
— Justin Drabick (@JustinDrabick) April 10, 2017
Authorities say there were multiple vehicles involved in the accident.
It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday.
State police are investigating what caused the crash.
