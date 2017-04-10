Closed New Jersey Prison Reopening As Drug Treatment Facility

FORT DIX, NJ (CBS) — A closed New Jersey prison is reopening with a unique mission.
Once a prison, now a treatment center. The Mid-State Correctional Facility just outside Fort Dix, closed three years ago. But now after millions in state renovations, the facility is reopening as a place for medium-security inmates to get drug treatment and counseling.
Governor Christie led a round table to mark the reopening.
“The fact is that we know what we’re doing now only has spotty, positive results. We need to broaden the ability for people to access this care. Not only from within the correctional facility but outside.”
The facility is expected to treat about 650 inmates.