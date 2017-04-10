Brandywine Valley SPCA Saves Dozens Of Animals From Puerto Rico

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester, Chester County has dozens of new furry friends who traveled thousands of miles to get to safety.

During Operation Breathing Room more than 200 cats and dogs were rescued from Puerto Rico.

“The overpopulation in Puerto Rico is at a crisis level. Right now, only eight percent of the animals come out of their shelters alive,” said Linda Torelli with the Brandywine SPCA. “There is a massive stray problem with over 300,000 stray dogs on the streets.”

Torelli says the rescue mission started last week, when the animals were flown from San Juan to Fort Lauderdale. From there, a group of volunteers drove the animals up the coast delivering them to no kill shelters along the way.

“When we have extra space we want to help wherever we can,” Torelli said. “These animals never would have a chance for a family without us. This is why we do this work.”

Torelli says even though these furry friends have found a safe place, their journey is not over just yet. They still need forever families.

“The animals that are with us today, are amazingly resilient,” she said. “They are happy, they are excited and they are ready to go home.”