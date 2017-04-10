AC Moore Opens New Store In Heart Of Center City

April 10, 2017 8:30 PM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Kim Glovas, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Center City Philadelphia is opening the first ever flagship operation for a major craft store. AC Moore opens at Broad and Chestnut Streets at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A.C. Moore’s latest craft store is not only on the Avenue of the Arts, just a block from City Hall, but it’s on two floors. Owner and Chief Operating Officer Adolpho “Pepe” Piperno says all other locations are on one floor, usually in the suburbs, and in this one there are no shopping carts.

“People who shop in the city are resilient, they just figure it out,” he said. “Where’s the shopping carts? How are we gonna get upstairs? Don’t worry about it, relax, go home and get a glass of wine, hahaha!”

Piperno, who grew up in Camden, says this store has everything.

“It can go from candle making, to soap making, to calligraphy, to quilting, crafts that some people don’t even know,” he said. “We have it.”

The new store is also offering art demonstrations and instruction for children.

