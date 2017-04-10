8th Annual Gathering Of Heroes Fundraiser Held In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Irish Pub Children’s Foundation held its 8th Annual Gathering of Heroes fundraiser in Philadelphia, Monday evening.
The event honors congressional Medal of Honor recipients and raises money for the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation.
Among those in attendance at the Irish Pub at 20th and Walnut Street — was former Vice President Joe Biden.
The medal of honor, which can be bestowed upon armed service members, is the highest award for valor in action against an enemy force.