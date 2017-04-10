3 Arrested In String Of 7-Eleven Armed Robberies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men have been charged in connection to multiple 7-Eleven armed robberies throughout Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties.
According to investigators, 18-year-old Nazear Newton, 19-year-old Quentin Archie and 19-year-old Phillip Coleman, Jr. robbed nine 7-Eleven stores in Bensalem Township, Bristol Township, Warrington Township; in Philadelphia at Welsh Road, Ridge Avenue, Broad Street and Frankford Avenue; and in Springfield Township and in Upper Dublin Township.
The three were arrested following the robbery of a 7-Eleven store in Ambler on Feb. 21, when an officer stopped the suspect vehicle for failing to signal a turn and spotted a suspicious amount of cash in the vehicle.
They face multiple charges including, criminal conspiracy, robbery, possession of a firearm with altered manufacturer’s number, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal use of communications facility and other related charges.
All three remain behind bars.