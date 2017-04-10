Person-Of-Interest In Custody In Hit-Run In Hunting Park

April 10, 2017 8:21 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are closing in on a driver they say injured two people in an hit-and-run Sunday night in Hunting Park.

CBS3 is told investigators believe they know who was driving the car. They’ve spoken to the owner of the car and have taken a person of interest into custody for further questioning, but no one has been charged as of yet.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Erie Avenue. A man and a woman were at the intersection when they were hit by a dark green Nissan Maxima that just kept going.

Fortunately, a witness spotted the car and followed it to Torresdale Avenue and Fraley Street in Wissinoming and called police.

Investigators found the car had fresh damage to its windshield and a broken side mirror that was hanging off. They also found blood from the victims on the car and a missing piece of the car at the accident scene.

Paramedics transported both victims to Temple Hospital. At last check, the male victim was in very critical condition, while the female victim was in stable condition with a broken leg.

