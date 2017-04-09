Turkish Airlines Cabin Crew Help Deliver Baby Mid-Flight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An unexpected passenger joined a Turkish airlines flight when a woman went into labor and gave birth mid-flight.
The 28-week pregnant passenger went into labor shortly after take-off from Guinea’s capital.
Cabin crew members and passengers helped deliver the baby girl — born at 42,000 feet.
Both mother and the baby are doing well.
