Turkish Airlines Cabin Crew Help Deliver Baby Mid-Flight

April 9, 2017 8:45 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An unexpected passenger joined a Turkish airlines flight when a woman went into labor and gave birth mid-flight.

The 28-week pregnant passenger went into labor shortly after take-off from Guinea’s capital.

Cabin crew members and passengers helped deliver the baby girl — born at 42,000 feet.

Both mother and the baby are doing well.

 

