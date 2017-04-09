Thousands Lace Up For Annual Run For Clean Air

April 9, 2017 8:18 AM By Anita Oh
Filed Under: 5K Run for Clean Air, Anita Oh

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 2,500 runners laced up Sunday morning to take part in the 36th annual Run For Clean Air along the Schuylkill River.

It’s the region’s largest Earth Day celebration.

Race organizers say they focus on keeping the run as environmentally-friendly as possible by using sustainable ink on race t-shirts, recyclable race bibs, and paperless registration.

The profits go towards Philadelphia’s Clean Air Council, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting every citizen’s right to clean air.

The race began in 1981 in Wissahickon with just over 100 participants.

More from Anita Oh
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia