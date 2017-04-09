Thousands Lace Up For Annual Run For Clean Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 2,500 runners laced up Sunday morning to take part in the 36th annual Run For Clean Air along the Schuylkill River.
It’s the region’s largest Earth Day celebration.
Race organizers say they focus on keeping the run as environmentally-friendly as possible by using sustainable ink on race t-shirts, recyclable race bibs, and paperless registration.
The profits go towards Philadelphia’s Clean Air Council, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting every citizen’s right to clean air.
The race began in 1981 in Wissahickon with just over 100 participants.