Positively Philadelphia: Longwood Gardens’ New Fountain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A jewel of an attraction is about to shine even brighter.

“There is nothing else like this garden in the world, much less in North America,” said Paul Remond, President and CEO of Longwood Gardens.

After years of planning and renovation, Longwood Gardens’ main fountain garden opens Memorial Day weekend.

“One of the great things that we have done, that I think is gonna be really exciting, is that we’ve added an entirely new experience behind the historic fountain wall with a grotto,” said Redmond.

There will be fountains and fireworks.

“One of the new fountain features that we have is a water and fire feature, and, this is new technology out of Germany, we’ll have the largest installation of this water and fire type of fountain,” Redmond explained. “It’s actually a stream of water, a jet that comes out of the fountain, and propane is injected into the water column, and at the point where the water–at the top of it, there will be a flame floating on top of the water.”

Redmond refers to it as “the Versailles of North America.”

And there is so much more. Go to https://longwoodgardens.org/events-and-performances/events/summer-spectacle for a full schedule of events.

—–

And for this week, that’s “Positively Philadelphia!”

“Positively Philadelphia” main page