Reminder: Phase One Of Driving Restrictions For NFL Draft Starts Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting on Monday, phase one of parking and driving restrictions for the 2017 NFL Draft will start throughout the city.
Starting at 12:00 a.m, Spring Garden Street westbound will close at Pennsylvania Avenue. In addition, the westbound center roadway of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will maintain two lanes from 20th Streets to Eakins Oval.
Drivers will not be able to drive in the left lane of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from East Eakins Oval to Spring Garden Street. The right two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum steps will be closed for prep.
Southbound Kelly Drive will have a lane drop between 25th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
The restrictions will be in place until May 7 at 11:59 p.m.