Fire Tears Through North Philadelphia Row Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fire ripped through a row home early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia.

Flames broke out around 5 a.m. at a home along West Allegheny Avenue near Mascher Street.

Neighbors said they awoke to the sound of fire crews racing to the scene.

“When I recognized it was smoke I went upstairs and told everyone to get up and get out,” said Betty Heck. “We seen flurries of flames, fire. I thought it was gas escaping and that’s when the cops told us to get out.”

Firefighters quickly got the flames under control, but the blaze damaged much of the second floor of the home.

There were no reported injuries and the family that lives there was not inside at the time.

Neighbors said a fire broke out at same property and a car parked outside just a few days earlier.

Fire officials did not immediately comment on that. The cause of the fire was under investigation.