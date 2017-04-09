Deliciously Splendid Afternoon During Manyunk StrEAT Food Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you consider yourself a foodie, Manayunk was the place to be Sunday. Sunny skies only added to the StrEAT Food Festival experience.

Live music filled Main Street during the outdoor festival, as well as around 50 food trucks, including Anthony Fitzgerald’s GiGi and Big R Caribbean Soul Food.

“We’re serving jerk chicken, curry chicken, oxtails, tilapia, catfish, cabbage, collard greens, string beans, rice and beans, candy yams, mac and cheese, potato salad,” said Fitzgerald.

Over at Michael Merlino’s La Porchetta truck…

“We do this whole roasted pig. Nice, crunchy skin, bone out, just like Italy,” he said.

Up and down Main Street, you could find every kind of food imaginable: from hamburgers, to dumplings, to crab cakes, to waffles, to tacos.

Mike Duffy and his wife, Amanda, were among the crowd of thousands enjoying some tasty concoctions and ideal weather.

“I have a pork sandwich with broccoli rabe, and some cheese fries with pulled pork on them,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “It’s really good, really salty. Pork’s fresh, tastes great, beautiful day.”

And they didn’t stop there…

“There’s a barbecue place she wants to go to, so we’re planning to go to a barbecue place as well,” adds Mike.

Did this make you hungry? No need to worry, the festival officially kicks off Manayunk Restaurant Week.