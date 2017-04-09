Deliciously Splendid Afternoon During Manyunk StrEAT Food Festival

April 9, 2017 7:26 PM By Andrew Kramer
Filed Under: Andrew Kramer, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you consider yourself a foodie, Manayunk was the place to be Sunday. Sunny skies only added to the StrEAT Food Festival experience.

Live music filled Main Street during the outdoor festival, as well as around 50 food trucks, including Anthony Fitzgerald’s GiGi and Big R Caribbean Soul Food.

food 2 Deliciously Splendid Afternoon During Manyunk StrEAT Food Festival

GiGi and Big R’s Carribean Soul Food (credit: Andrew Kramer)

“We’re serving jerk chicken, curry chicken, oxtails, tilapia, catfish, cabbage, collard greens, string beans, rice and beans, candy yams, mac and cheese, potato salad,” said Fitzgerald.

Over at Michael Merlino’s La Porchetta truck…

“We do this whole roasted pig. Nice, crunchy skin, bone out, just like Italy,” he said.

Up and down Main Street, you could find every kind of food imaginable: from hamburgers, to dumplings, to crab cakes, to waffles, to tacos.

food 1 e1491780285977 Deliciously Splendid Afternoon During Manyunk StrEAT Food Festival

La Porchetta (credit: Andrew Kramer)

Mike Duffy and his wife, Amanda, were among the crowd of thousands enjoying some tasty concoctions and ideal weather.

“I have a pork sandwich with broccoli rabe, and some cheese fries with pulled pork on them,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “It’s really good, really salty. Pork’s fresh, tastes great, beautiful day.”

And they didn’t stop there…

“There’s a barbecue place she wants to go to, so we’re planning to go to a barbecue place as well,” adds Mike.

Did this make you hungry? No need to worry, the festival officially kicks off Manayunk Restaurant Week.

More from Andrew Kramer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia