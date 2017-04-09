Caught On Video: Man Assaults Maintenance Worker With Cell Phone At NJ Apartment Complex

MEDFORD, NJ. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who was seen on video assaulting a maintenance worker at an apartment complex in Gloucester County, New Jersey.
It happened just before 9 a.m. Friday at the Westwood Court Apartments on Tatum Street in West Deptford.
Police say a maintenance supervisor spotted a man throwing sticks at a window. When he asked the man to leave the property, the man began to argue with the supervisor, then pulled out his cell phone and started filming him. Authorities say the suspect then placed the phone directly in front of the maintenance supervisor’s face before finally striking him with it.
The victim was knocked to the ground and suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.
The suspect then fled the area in the silver vehicle.
The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them at 856-845-2300.